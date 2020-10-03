Yankees' Brett Gardner responds to Kevin Kiermaier's 'We don't like them' comment: 'I think that the feeling’s probably mutual'

By now, it’s no secret that the Yankees and Rays don’t care much for each other.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier stated the obvious on Friday, saying “They don’t like us, we don’t like them, and it’s going to continue to stay that way.”

As the Yankees began their workouts at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, Brett Gardner responded to Kiermaier’s comments.



“I think that the feeling’s probably mutual,” Gardner said. “The last several years, a lot of back and forth. Obviously, they got the best of us this year and are arguably the best team in baseball. They had a really good season, obviously, ran away with the division and I feel like, obviously, it’s up to us to come out and play better against these guys.

“Obviously some drama between the two teams over the course of the season, but for me and for our group the focus is simply on winning each and every single day, trying to find a way to beat these guys in a five-game series and move on to the ALCS. Just put all of our energy and all of our focus into that, doing what we can to prepare to go out and play the way that we just did against Cleveland.”

Manager Aaron Boone explained that he’ll talk things over with his players, but he knows that the team is focused more on winning that anything else.

“We understand we’re up against a really good opponent, and you’ve got to play well,” said Boone. “Our focus here these next two days and through the week is going to be on us and playing our best baseball and trying not to get caught up in (the rivalry), which I understand is going to be a storyline.

“We’ll talk through stuff, but I feel like from a focus standpoint, a mentality standpoint, where we need to be. We want to be champions, and we know to do that we have the opportunity in front of us, but we’ve got to go out and play great baseball, and getting caught up in this rivalry, that rivalry, this guy said this, those can turn into distractions.”

And to make things even more interesting, these two heated rivals are staying at the same hotel in San Diego, another of the unique elements brought on by the bubbles put in play for the 2020 season.

But both Gardner and Zack Britton said on Saturday that they don’t expect any of the unpleasantries to spill over into the hotel.

“The first day or so it was pretty quiet,” Gardner said, explaining the Yankees had arrived before the Rays. “I think they are here now. I saw a few guys last night and this morning maybe. Just said ‘hey’ and kept walking. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but it’s the cards that we’ve been dealt and obviously I feel like we have a group of guys that’s very professional. Just business as usual.”

“I expect both teams to be professional at the hotel. There are families there,” Britton said. “I wouldn’t expect that to carry over away from the field. It’s all about the competition on the field, and obviously we’re two passionate teams, so I don’t expect there to be any issues at the hotel, and if we see each other I’m sure we’ll just give a friendly nod and go about our business.”

The Yankees and Rays begin their best-of-five ALDS from San Diego on Monday, with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m.