Yankees' Brett Gardner becomes free agent after both sides decline options

Yankees Brett Gardner hits, home jersey

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is now a free agent.

After declining his player option and the Yankees declining his club option on Thursday, the longest-tenured member on the 2021 Yankees and the last player still on the roster from the 2009 World Series Championship team is set to hit the open market.

Right-handed pitcher Darren O’Day also declined his player option and the team declined his club option, making him a free agent as well.



On the team since 2008, Gardner has donned the pinstripes his entire career. During that span, the third-round pick in the 2005 MLB Draft has compiled 1470 hits, 943 runs, 578 RBI and 274 stolen bases in 1688 games.

An All-Star in 2015 and a Gold Glove recipient in 2016, Gardner led the league in stolen bases with 49 in 2011 and triples in 2013 with 10.

His 73 career triples rank him 8th all time in Yankees history while his 274 swiped bags are good enough for third on the franchise list, behind only Derek Jeter (358) and Ricky Henderson (326).

Asked to play a more pivotal role this past season due to injuries around the team, the 37-year-old tallied 10 homers and 39 RBI, slashing .222/.327/.362 in 140 games while splitting time between center field and left field.

According to Spotrac, Gardner’s player option was for $2.3 million while the club option would have been $7.15 million.