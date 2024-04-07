Yankees take on the Blue Jays in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (4-5) vs. New York Yankees (7-2)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (0-1, 11.81 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -152, Blue Jays +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York went 82-80 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Yankees averaged 7.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .227 and slugging .397.

Toronto went 89-73 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Blue Jays scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.