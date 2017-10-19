Yankees blank Astros, move one win from World Series

New York (AFP) - New York pitcher Masahiro Tanaka struck out eight batters over seven scoreless innings on Wednesday and the Yankees reached the brink of the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros 5-0.

The Yankees took a 3-2 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven American League Championship Series, which continues Friday at Houston. The Astros must win to force a seventh game at home on Saturday.

The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers or defending champion Chicago Cubs in the World Series, the best-of-seven playoff final that opens Tuesday.

Yankees right-hander Tanaka outdueled Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound, the 28-year-old Japanese hurler allowing only three hits and walking just one in baffling the Astros batters.

"I wasn't actually leaning to any particular pitches. All I had in mind was go out there and be aggressive," Tanaka said through a translator.

Over four games, three in the playoffs and his final regular-season start, Tanaka has a 0.67 earned-run average, surrendering only two runs and 13 hits over 27 innings with 33 strikeouts in a masterful showing.

Tanaka pitched for Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles from 2007 to 2013 before coming to America and joining the Yankees, going 52-28 over the past four campaigns.

"I really didn't imagine anything like this while I was in Japan but it has been great," Tanaka said. "I'm really, really happy to be able to pitch in a game like this and do what I did tonight."

The Yankees, who rallied from a four-run deficit to win game four Tuesday, opened the scoring in the second inning when Starlin Castro doubled to left field and scored on Greg Bird's single to right.

"Everyone chipped in. It was a hell of a win for us," Bird said.

"We played great baseball. Our pitchers have been great, bullpen and starters. We're confident in them and they are confident in us."