Yankees bats come alive late to rout Brewers and win series

The Yankees rode a late-game surge, sparked by a seven-run 6th inning, and Anthony Rizzo clubbed his 300th career home run, to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 15-5, on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.

After opening up a four-run lead, starter Marcus Stroman was unable to record an out in the 5th inning, with Willy Adames hitting an RBI double and ex-Yankee Jake Bauers launching a three-run jack a batter later to tie the game.

In the top of the sixth, the Yankees’ bats came alive with four singles and four walks to plate seven in the inning, capped by Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto coming around on Aaron Judge‘s two-run single to make it 11-4.

The Brew Crew got a run back in the bottom of the frame before the Yanks added two in the 7th and another two in the 8th on Rizzo’s fifth round-tripper of the season — which closed out the scoring. The veteran first baseman was 4-4 at the plate on the day.

The Yankees got things started early when Judge hit his sixth longball of the year to open the scoring in the first. Volpe, who turned 23 on Sunday, smashed a three-run shot in the 5th to stake the Yankees an early advantage before Stroman faltered.

Ron Marinaccio (1-0), who relieved Stroman, held the Brewers to a run over 1.1 innings for his first win of the year. Ian Hamilton, Michael Tonkin, Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez combined for 3.2 scoreless innings.

Bauers, the former Yankee, also worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Brewers in his first major league pitching appearance.

The Bombers totaled 36 runs in the three-game set following Saturday’s 15-run outburst and a 6-run effort in Friday’s series-opening loss.

The win gave New York (19-10) a one-game lead in the AL East over the Baltimore Orioles, who the Yankees will visit Monday to start a four-game series.