Yankees awaiting answer on second opinion on Luis Severino's shoulder

Luis Severino throws in outfield cropped 6/19/21

The Yankees are awaiting word on results of a second opinion on Luis Severino's right shoulder, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

According to Boone, Severino's latest MRI was sent out for that second opinion, with the team expecting an answer in 24-to-48 hours.

In the meantime, Severino has been shut down from throwing for the remainder of the week.



Speaking on Monday, Boone insinuated that the team had the initial MRI results, but did not want to go into details.

Then came word of the second opinion.



Severino, who was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery, had been rehabbing with Double-A before the setback.

