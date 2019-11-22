The Yankees are attempting to withhold some of the money they owe Jacoby Ellsbury

The other night the Yankees cut ties with Jacoby Ellsbury. He won’t play for them again but, since he is still under contract for 2020 and because he still has an option buy-out for 2021, the club is still on the hook to him for $26 million.

Or are they? George King III of the New York Post reports that the Yankees may try to withhold some of that via the filing of a grievance:

The Post has learned, according to several people with knowledge of the situation, the Yankees are attempting to recoup some of the money by filing a grievance because Ellsbury used an outside facility to rehab injuries that kept him off the field for the past two seasons.

And there were a lot of injuries, including an oblique strain, a bad back and then a torn labrum in his hip that required surgery. Ellsbury’s unusually long absence — and the fact that months would pass without updates from the Yankees or without him appearing in the public eye — often led to jokes about what, actually, was going on with his rehab. If the Yankees’ grievance goes forward, however, we’ll likely learn exactly what was happening. The team, apparently, thinks Ellsbury went rogue with his rehab. One suspects that Ellsbury has a very different story.

Stay tuned.