The Yankees and Athletics are discussing a Yonder Alonso trade

The Yankees made a minor deal for a minor league first baseman last week. That first baseman, Garrett Cooper, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last night. But with projected 2017 first baseman Greg Bird going under the knife, the Yankees aren’t content to simply hand the job over to Cooper.





Alonso makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. He’s hitting .268/.366/.555 with 21 home runs and would instantly make an impact in the lineup. At the same time, he’s eligible for free agency after this season, allowing Bird to come back in 2018 and reclaim the job that was intended to be his heading into this year.

