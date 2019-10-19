Yankees, Astros lineups for ALCS Game 6

Things haven’t gone quite according to plan for the Astros, who missed the opportunity to clinch the American League Championship Series after losing 4-1 to the Yankees in Game 5 on Friday. Still just one win away from a World Series invitation, they’ll try their luck again on Saturday night.

Neither lineup has been significantly altered for Game 6. The Yankees will try to push the series to a final Game 7 with right-hander Chad Green, backed by this configuration:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B

2. Aaron Judge (R) RF

3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

4. Aaron Hicks (S) CF

5. Edwin Encarnación (R) DH

6. Didi Gregorius (L) SS

7. Gary Sánchez (R) C

8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B

9. Brett Gardner (L) LF

The Astros, meanwhile, will send Brad Peacock to the mound in what figures to be a bullpen game for both sides, marking the righty’s first official postseason start since the 2017 ALDS. Martín Maldonado is back in the lineup, as is Josh Reddick, while both Robinson Chirinos and Jack Marisnick will be available off the bench.

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. José Altuve (R) 2B

3. Michael Brantley (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Carlos Correa (R) SS

7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH

8. Martín Maldonado (R) C

9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

Starting tonight, the ALCS returns to Houston for Game 6 and a potential Game 7. Game time is set for 8:08 PM EDT.