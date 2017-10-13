Yankees and Astros Keep ALCS Rosters Largely the Same

The Yankees and Astros have set their rosters for the ALCS and they aren’t a surprise; they only feature one alteration from the last round.

The Yankees are going with the same group that beat the Indians in five games, while the Astros have swapped out an infielder in favor of a pitcher. Utilityman Tyler White, who didn’t appear in the ALDS against the Red Sox, is off the roster and replaced by pitcher Collin McHugh.

New York did include veteran slugger Matt Holliday on the roster after he didn’t get a single at-bat in the ALDS. Manager Joe Girardi has hinted that Holliday could get a start at DH in this series.

The only question mark for the Astros is the starting rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander are starting the first two games, but Houston hasn’t announced who will go in Games 3 and 4.

Astros roster

Infielders: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez, Yuli Gurriel

Outfielders: Carlos Beltran, Derek Fisher, Cameron Maybin, Josh Reddick, George Springer

Catchers: Juan Centeno, Evan Gattis, Brian McCann

Pitchers: Chris Devenski, Ken Giles, Luke Gregerson, Will Harris, Dallas Keuchel, Francisco Liriano, Lance McCullers, Collin McHugh, Charlie Morton, Joe Musgrove, Brad Peacock, Justin Verlander

Yankees roster

Infielders: Greg Bird, Starlin Castro, Todd Frazier, Didi Gregorius, Chase Headley, Ronald Torreyes

Outfielders: Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge

Catchers: Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez

Designated hitter: Matt Holliday

Pitchers: Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman, Jaime Garcia, Sonny Gray, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Jordan Montgomery, David Robertson, CC Sabathia, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Adam Warren

Pitching matchups

Game 1: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Dallas Keuchel

?Game 2: Luis Severino vs. Justin Verlander

Game 3: CC Sabathia vs. TBD

?Game 4: Sonny Gray vs. TBD