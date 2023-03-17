Yankees assign top prospect Jasson Dominguez to minor league camp

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced on Thursday night after their spring training game with the Pittsburgh Pirates that they have assigned top prospect Jasson Dominguez to minor league camp.

The 20-year-old impressed during 11 spring games, as he slashed .455/.520/1.045 with four home runs, a double, nine RBI, eight runs scored, three walks and a stolen base.

Despite the strong spring, it was expected that Dominguez would begin the regular season in the minors. He is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Yankees' system, according to MLB.com, only behind SS Anthony Volpe.

Last season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons (75 games), High-A Hudson Valley Renegades (40 games) and a brief stint with the Double-A Somerset Patriots (five games), Dominguez owned a .266 batting average over 657 at-bats with 21 home runs, 32 doubles, eight triples, 78 RBI, 99 walks and 46 stolen bases.

The switch-hitting outfielder then helped the Patriots win the Eastern League Championship, slashing .450/.560/.950 over five postseason games with three homers, a double and 10 RBI.