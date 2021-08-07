Yankees' Aroldis Chapman headed to IL with elbow inflammation

Boone consults Chapman on mound July 4

Aroldis Chapman is headed to the 10-Day IL with "left elbow inflammation," the Yankees announced on Saturday afternoon.

The move is retroactive to Friday, Aug. 6.





Chapman didn't pitch Friday, but threw a laborious outing against the Mariners on Thursday night, in which he earned a save but threw 30 pitches and walked two.

Despite the scoreless inning, he didn't look like the pitcher who's allowed only one run over his last 11 outings.

RHP Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple-A as the corresponding move.



