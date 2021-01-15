Yankees arbitration tracker: Aaron Judge agrees to deal

Aaron Judge points up after home run against Indians in playoffs

Friday is the deadline for teams to avoid arbitration with all of their arbitration-eligible players.

If arbitration is not avoided, a decision on salary for the 2021 season goes to an independent arbitrator, with hearings taking place and determining salary later this offseason.

Here's the latest with the Yankees and their eligible players...

Jan. 15, 2:23 p.m.

The Yankees avoided arbitration with RF slugger Aaron Judge, agreeing on a one-year deal worth $10.175 million, per Bob Nightengale from USA Today.

Here's all of the Yankees' arbitration-eligible players, including those who have already agreed to deals for 2021:

OF Aaron Judge: $10.175 million

C Gary Sanchez

1B/DH Luke Voit

3B Gio Urshela

SS Gleyber Torres

LHP Jordan Montgomery

OF Clint Frazier

RHP Luis Cessa: $1 million

RHP Ben Heller: $625,000 in majors, $225,000 in minors



RHP Chad Green