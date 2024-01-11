Yankees arbitration tracker 2024: LHP Victor Gonzalez agrees to deal

The Yankees have avoided arbitration with LHP Victor Gonzalez, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Gonzalez, who was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers in December, agreed to a deal worth $860,000.

When the 2023-24 offseason began, the Yankees had 17 players eligible for salary arbitration. After trades, releases and players electing free agency, that number has dwindled to six, headlined by longtime Yankee Gleyber Torres.

Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, among others, were acquired this offseason via trade, and are also arbitration-eligible, bringing the final number to nine players.

The arbitration-eligible players to still have not come to an agreement on a deal include Torres, Soto, Verdugo, Clay Holmes, Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, Clarke Schmidt and Jonathan Loaisiga.

The deadline for arbitration agreements was Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. Players who don't come to an agreement with their team will have their 2024 salary determined by an independent arbitrator.