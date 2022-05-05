Yankees appreciative of Aaron Boone's support after Wednesday's fiery ejection: 'He fights for us'

Aaron Boone yelling at umpire close shot looks very mad

The Yankees’ 11-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night, and while the bats went quiet in the 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays there were certainly some fireworks in Toronto.

In the top of the eighth inning, with the Yankees trailing by a run, a couple of close pitches to Aaron Judge were called strikes, much to the displeasure of Aaron Boone, who was ejected by home plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing.

And while Boone was tossed before he even left the dugout, he made sure to get his money’s worth.



“We’re playing for a lot and just felt like there were a couple there in situations that didn’t go our way,” Boone told reporters afterwards.

“I was pretty mad out there … hopefully not any suspension or anything. I kept it in control somewhat.”

For Boone, the ejection was his second of the young season, but as he’s proven throughout his tenure with the Bombers, he’s more than willing to stick up for his players.

“I appreciate it,” Judge said of Boone coming to his defense. “I voiced my opinion to Marty during the game and kind of let him know what I was thinking about some of the calls. At that point that’s all I can do. That’s why I’ve got a manager to stick up for me. If I get tossed in one of those situations, it’s going to hurt us … He stood up for us and stood up for me and I appreciate it. We just weren’t able to get the job done tonight.”

“Boone has the respect of the guys in here because he fights for us,” Josh Donaldson added. “It’s normally for a justified reason, obviously he’s not going in there blind. At the end of the day, he’s into it, he knows how hard this game is and he wants us to get the benefit of the doubt.”

Even with Wednesday’s loss, the Yankees still hold a 2.5 game lead over Toronto and are 11 games over .500 at 18-7.

The winning streak may have ended, but the Yankees know they have what it takes to bounce back, and maybe even get another streak started.

“It’s just 11 games. We’ve got more work to do,” said Judge. “It’s tough to talk about it after a loss like this, but a lot of good things happened. It showed what this team’s made of. We can win games with our pitching, with our offense. We can win with small ball, the long fly. Just gonna keep staying consistent and doing what we need to do and we’ll get back on one.”