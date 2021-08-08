Yankees' Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

Anthony Rizzo looks dejected at dugout

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that 1B Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Boone said Rizzo tested positive after Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The newly-acquired first baseman, who is experiencing light symptoms, is on the IL and must wait a minimum of `10 days before returning to the team.



Rizzo is just the latest of multiple Yankees that have tested positive in the last few weeks. Following the All-Star break, several Yankees, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela, went on the IL due to the virus.

Rizzo also noted back in June that he was unvaccinated, as he said "taking more time to see the date" about the vaccine. It's unknown if he has been vaccinated since then.



The Yankees now have 18 players on the IL, which is insane for this time of the season. This is also the 40th IL stint for the team -- a franchise record that New York didn't want to break. Rizzo is also the 12th player to hit the COVID IL for the Yanks.

Rizzo got off to a hot start after the Yankees reached a deal with the Cubs before the trade deadline. He is 9-for-32 with three homers and six RBI, while owning a .400 OBP and .563 slugging percentage.