Yankees' Anthony Rizzo sustains arm fracture, could miss 4-6 weeks: report

The Yankees could be without first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the next 4-6 weeks after he sustained a right arm fracture in Sunday's loss to the Boston Red Sox.

According to a report from The Athletic, Rizzo sustained a fracture to the radial neco of his right arm. He will not require surgery but will be headed for a lengthy IL stint.

This means DJ LeMahieu will likely shift over to first base for the time being and Oswaldo Cabrera will get more regular time at third.

The injury occurred when Rizzo attempted to break his fall after a collision at first base during the top of the seventh inning.

With runners at first and second and no outs, Rizzo hit a tapper to the right side that Boston first baseman Dominic Smith gloved and turned to throw to second for a double play. However, he bobbled the ball and instead turned to first where pitcher Brennan Bernardino was covering. When Smith's rushed throw pulled the pitcher off the bag, Bernardino appeared to jut out his hip to brace for contact with Rizzo. The collision sent Rizzo tumbling down the line and he reached out both arms to break his fall.

After the game manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo was in a lot of pain the initial fluoroscope exam was negative, but that more testing would have to be done when the team returned to New York on Monday.

Rizzo has struggled this year at the plate – he went through a stretch of just five extra-base hits while slashing .181/.236/.248 for a .484 OPS in 133 at-bats from April to June.

Overall, the 34-year-old has eight home runs and seven doubles while slashing .223/.289/.341 for a .630 OPS (below-average 79 OPS+) through 70 games.

He was limited to just 99 games a season ago, mostly due to a concussion.