Yankees announcer Michael Kay will miss about a month due to vocal cord issue

The New York Yankees will be without their long-time play-by-play announcer for about a month. Michael Kay announced Wednesday that he’ll have surgery to “correct an issue” with his vocal cords. He expects to miss about a month.

The 58-year-old Kay will not call Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets. Kay has been with the Yankees since 1992.

While recovering, Kay won’t be able to speak, but said he would gladly hug or smile Yankees fans who run into him.

If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak but I will give anyone a smile and a hug. Thanks. Hopefully, I will talk to you soon. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 3, 2019

Kay won’t be the only long-time Yankees announcer to miss time during the week. Radio man John Sterling will miss his first Yankees game in 30 years Thursday. Sterling, who is 81, said he would take the game off to rest up for the second half of the season.

Both Kay and Sterling are among the most recognizable voices in the game. Here’s hoping both men can return to the team in the second half.

