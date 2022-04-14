Yankees Announcer John Sterling Colossally Flubs Call — And His Correction Is Priceless

Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling calls them as he sees them ― and that’s not always a good thing.

He went viral for his hilariously wrong description of a Giancarlo Stanton fly ball on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Check it out below.)

As Stanton connected, the radio play-by-play veteran launched his signature home run riff:

“That ball is high, it is far, it is gone!” he exclaimed. A few beats later, after realizing that Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia recorded the out on the warning track, Sterling added: “But caught.”

“It is gone!”

“But caught.”

Classic.

“Boy I thought that was gone,” Sterling followed.

It is high! It is far! It is gone!!



but caught. pic.twitter.com/d8APN8XIVQ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2022

Fans and critics on Twitter took their swings at Sterling.

He must close his eyes mid play and just share what he’s imagining — HeHateMe (@HeHateMe413) April 14, 2022

J Sterling: Patron saint of sports announcing mediocrity! 😀 — Tony from Queens (@TonyfromQueens) April 14, 2022

The John Sterling call should go to a Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BmhSvTZ2mu — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 14, 2022

I love when John Sterling botches these calls and gives us that disclaimer “boy I thought that was gone.” Uhhh ya bro, we can tell pic.twitter.com/qqi3ii3MsJ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 14, 2022

The Yankees lost 6-4, stung by three home runs hit by the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...