Yankees Announcer John Sterling Colossally Flubs Call — And His Correction Is Priceless
Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling calls them as he sees them ― and that’s not always a good thing.
He went viral for his hilariously wrong description of a Giancarlo Stanton fly ball on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Check it out below.)
As Stanton connected, the radio play-by-play veteran launched his signature home run riff:
“That ball is high, it is far, it is gone!” he exclaimed. A few beats later, after realizing that Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia recorded the out on the warning track, Sterling added: “But caught.”
“Boy I thought that was gone,” Sterling followed.
It is high! It is far! It is gone!!
Fans and critics on Twitter took their swings at Sterling.
The Yankees lost 6-4, stung by three home runs hit by the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.