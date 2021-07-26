Yankees announce trade for Pirates RHP Clay Holmes

In this article:

PIrates RHP Clay Holmes

The Yankees bolstered their bullpen before the MLB trade deadline, reaching a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for reliever Clay Holmes, the team announced Monday.

New York dealt away infield prospects Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.

Holmes, 28, is a right-hander that relies on a sinker-slider combo to get rid of hitters.

In 44 appearances this season, he's owned a 4.93 ERA over 42 innings with 23 earned runs allowed.

To make room for Holmes on the 40-man roster, C Rob Brantly was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.