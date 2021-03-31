Yankees announce slew of roster moves, including Miguel Andujar to IL

Miguel Andujar makes a throw to first base

The Yankees announced a slew of roster moves on Wednesday, including a few key players heading to IL stint to start the new season.

The players hitting the IL are as follows:

- Miguel Anduar: 10-day IL for right wrist carpal tunnel syndrome (retroactive 3/29)

- Zack Britton: 60-day IL as he recovers from surgery to remove bone chip from left elbow

- Luke Voit: 10-day IL for left knee medial meniscus injury. Surgery was performed on 3/29

- Justin Wilson: 10-day IL for left shoulder inflammation (retroactive 3/29)



There's never much good news about injured players, but manager Aaron Boone did mention during his presser on Wednesday that Wilson has already thrown his second bullpen. Boone did mention that if Wilson were to go on the IL, it would be the shortest stint ever in his eyes. He's on track to prove Boone right.

As for Andujar, there's no telling what his role on the Yanks will be if/when he returns. Even if he wasn't injured, he might have been a taxi squad player because of the logjam at his position.

And the final transaction was something Boone already touched on, as Lucas Luetge officially was signed to a Major League contract and joined the team. He was present of the team's workout at Yankee Stadium, and Boone said that he basically pitched his way through the competition in Tampa and deserved a spot in the bullpen.

The Yankees still have yet to announce the full 26-man roster heading into Opening Day against the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday.