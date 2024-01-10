Yankees announce coaching staff for 2024 season
The Yankees have announced their coaching staff for the 2024 season.
Working with manager Aaron Boone will be:
Bench coach: Brad Ausmus
Pitching coach: Matt Blake
Assistant pitching coach: Desi Druschel
Hitting coach: James Rowson
Assistant hitting coaches: Casey Dykes and Pat Roessler
Third base and outfield coach: Luis Rojas
First base and infield coach: Travis Chapman
Bullpen coach: Mike Harkey
Major League field coordinator and director of catching: Tanner Swanson
The new additions to the staff are Ausmus, Rowson, and Roessler.