Yankees announce coaching staff for 2024 season

The Yankees have announced their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Working with manager Aaron Boone will be:

Bench coach: Brad Ausmus

Pitching coach: Matt Blake

Assistant pitching coach: Desi Druschel

Hitting coach: James Rowson

Assistant hitting coaches: Casey Dykes and Pat Roessler

Third base and outfield coach: Luis Rojas

First base and infield coach: Travis Chapman

Bullpen coach: Mike Harkey

Major League field coordinator and director of catching: Tanner Swanson

The new additions to the staff are Ausmus, Rowson, and Roessler.

