Yankees seek answers after umpire's ruling nullifies run in loss to Dodgers

The New York Yankees month-long feud with the umpires took added another chapter on Saturday.

After three ejections and a suspension following heated run-ins with umpires, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t happy again following Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This time around, Boone wasn’t ejected. But he’s plenty angry and searching for answers after a ninth-inning ruling prevented his team from scoring the tying run.

What happened?

Brett Gardner, who's been right in the middle of every confrontation the Yankees have had with the umpires over the last month, was called out at second base on a force play.

The Yankees challenged the out called, which ended up getting overturned. That meant Gardner was safe.

The Dodgers countered with their own challenge on the basis that Gardner's slide was illegal. Had the umpires agreed, the batter, in this case Gio Urshela, would have been ruled out. Instead, the umpire's upheld the original. That kept the bases loaded.

To this point, everything had gone in the Yankees favor. However, there was another factor involved. In the immediate aftermath of the play, which resulted in Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy being shaken up by Gardner’s hard slide, Gleyber Torres raced home from third base to score what he thought was the tying run.

The umpires then huddled and determined that Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen had called timeout after Muncy was shaken up, thus creating a dead ball situation. As such, Torres was ordered back to third base.

Two batters later, the Dodgers won the game after Jansen recorded back-to-back strikeouts of Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez.

What Aaron Boone said

Boone was clearly of the opinion that Torres broke for home before timeout was called.

Story continues

Aaron Boone: "It looked to me like Gleyber already started down the line with a guy down on the field." pic.twitter.com/RsmjZQ3RaZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 25, 2019

Replays showed Boone might have an argument.

At the very least, he’s intent on getting a thorough explanation. Boone didn’t specifically mention a protest, but he didn’t rule out considering one either.

#Yankees thought Gleyber Torres broke for home before Jansen called timeout on force play at 2B. They may protest. “We’ll certainly inquire with everyone and try to get a good explanation,” MGR Aaron Boone said. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) August 24, 2019

Why a protest is unlikely

Per section 4.19 of the MLB rulebook, only errors in the interpretation of the rules can be the object of a protest. Judgement calls, such as the calling of balls and strikes, or calling a baserunner safe or out, cannot be protested.

Boone's beef would seemingly fall under the "judgement call" category as well since it was the umpire's determination that timeout had been called.

It’s possible, if not likely, that Saturday will be the last we hear of this incident publicly. But it will certainly take a lot longer for the Yankees and umpires to get back on the same page.

Dodgers reaction to slide

It sounds like there won’t be any ill-will held over the slide, either.

At least from the Dodgers side.

Max Muncy said he was doing a little "soccer" move at 2B so the umps would call time and not allow Gleyber to score.



"He still got me good, it still hurt, so it wasn't entirely fake, but there might have been a little acting class in there." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 25, 2019

The Yankees might not like the “acting” part of that.

Muncy went on to describe the slide as a good, clean baseball play. Though he did wonder if it fell outside the perimeter of the MLB’s sliding rules.

The Yankees and Dodgers have split the first two games in their rare regular season series. The rubber match will be featured on “Sunday Night Baseball.”

More from Yahoo Sports: