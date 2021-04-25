Yankees, Angels 'very briefly' discussed Aaron Judge trade this offseason: report

Aaron Judge points after hitting home run vs. Orioles

The Yankees and Los Angeles Angels spoke "very briefly" about an Aaron Judge trade this offseason, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

Olney described it as "the lightest of flirtations" and nothing really came of it.

One would think Judge, arguably the face of the franchise, is off limits for GM Brian Cashman. But the Yankees do have a big decision to make regarding an extension for Judge, who will be a free agent in 2023.

Since he smashed 52 homers back in 2017, Judge's career has seen a lot of injuries that have held him out of games and reduced those numbers.

Extension talks could come down the road for Judge and the Yanks, but maybe more teams other than the Angels will try to give Cashman a call down the road, too.