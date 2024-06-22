Yankees among teams showing interest in veteran Garrett Cooper: report

With Anthony Rizzo facing a significant absence due to a forearm injury, the Yankees are reportedly among teams showing interest in veteran free agent Garrett Cooper, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.

Cooper signed with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal this offseason, and while he was able to crack a spot on the Opening Day roster, he was designated for assignment after just 12 appearances.

The 30-year-old was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, but after dealing with a wrist injury and struggling to the tune of a .171 average, he was cut loose again.

New York did recall top prospect Ben Rice earlier this week and while he’s impressed over his first few games, it certainly couldn’t hurt to add a cheap and versatile veteran like Cooper to the mix.

After going unclaimed on waivers he was released and now is free to sign wherever he likes on the open market.

Cooper actually made his big-league debut with the Yankees back in 2017, appearing in just 13 games but posting a strong .326 average with six extra base-hits.

He was an All-Star just two years ago and hit a combined 17 homers with the Marlins and Padres last season.