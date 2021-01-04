Yankees among 5 teams with interest in free agent Yasiel Puig: report

Yasiel Puig with Reds

The Yankees are reportedly interested in free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to Mark Feinsand.

Puig has not played since 2019 - he was set to join the Atlanta Braves prior to the start of Summer Camp, but after a positive COVID-19 test, the deal was off.

The Yankees are among five teams interested in in Puig, along with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles.

Puig took MLB by storm early in his career after defecting from Cuba, slashing .305/.386/.502 in his first two years, where he was an All-Star and finished in second place in the 2013 NL Rookie of the Year voting. Since then, Puig owns a .792 OPS.

The Yankees starting outfield seems fill, with Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks, and Aaron Judge presumably manning the outfield from left to right, but depth is a question mark. With Giancarlo Stanton seemingly a full-time DH, and Brett Gardner on the free agent market, Mike Tauchman is their fourth outfielder.

Estevan Florial is on the 40-man roster, but played in just one MLB game last year.

Puig could provide not only outfield depth, but with Stanton's health always a question mark, he could presumably be a back-up DH.