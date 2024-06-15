Yankees’ Alex Verdugo had Boston return ‘circled’ after offseason trade

Ever since Alex Verdugo's surprising trade from the Red Sox to the Yankees this offseason, the slugging outfielder has had his Fenway return marked down on his calendar.

That’s exactly why Verdugo was more than ready to roll when he stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run homer on the very first pitch he saw from Bryan Bello during Friday night’s win.

“I was focused all day today,” he said. “I was feeling alert and ready to go, obviously with the adrenaline, this was one of the days that I had circled. It’s big to come back against your former team and for me to come out in the first inning and put a big swing on it was big.

"I kind of let the motions fly a little bit on the bases there, I just saw my guys cheering me on, and the Fenway crowd was awesome. It was a good day overall, shoutout to my teammates, they really helped me stay level through this whole day and had my back."

Verdugo wasn’t done there, as he added an RBI double off the Green Monster a few innings later, and then put the finishing touches on a monster day with another run-scoring hit in the top of the ninth.

Overall, he drove in four of New York’s eight runs on the night and finished 3-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits in the commanding series-opening victory over their division rivals.

“It was really impressive,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He was very calm before the game, I almost felt like he was a little nervous, but he came right out and delivered a punch on the first pitch and didn't stop. The guys knew what it meant for him coming back tonight and when he delivered that blow there's no question it was big-time shot of energy in our dugout, so it was a pretty impressive performance."

Verdugo has been absolutely tremendous during his first year in the Big Apple, quickly climbing his way up the starting lineup and into the hearts of Yankee fans everywhere.

The 28-year-old's been scorching hot of late and he was certainly spectacular again as he helped the Yankees become the first team in baseball to reach the 50-win mark this season.

While he's happy with the victory against his former teammates, and with how New York's been playing in the early going, the veteran knows there's still a long way to go in the young season.

“It was big,” Verdugo said. “It was a big night for sure, and I’m excited, but at the end of the day we’re a long way from our ultimate goal so we’re just taking things day by day and trying to be as level as we can.”