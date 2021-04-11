Yankees' Albert Abreu recalled from Alternate Site on Sunday

Yankees RHP Albert Abreu during spring training

The Yankees announced they have recalled RHP Albert Abreu from the team's Alternate Site ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

The move comes less than a day after Domingo German was optioned to the Alternate Site following another rough outing in the team's loss to the Rays on Saturday. He allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

Many believed that Deivi Garcia would be the next man up to fill German's void in the pitching staff, but rest assured, that can still happen. German's slot in the rotation is five days away, so the Yankees bring up another reliever to help out the bullpen in the meantime.

Abreu is one of the better power-arm prospects in the Yanks' system, topping out at 100 mph multiple times this spring. He made his big league debut last season, but it wasn't one to remember after letting up four runs, three earned in 1.1 innings. This spring, he also allowed six runs over 4.2 innings on seven hits, including one homer.

So he'll be looking to turn his recent fortunes in pinstripes around this time. The 25-year-old is considered the Yankees' 18th-best prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.

Control is key for this young pitcher that needs to be spotting his stuff instead of trying to overpower hitters. If Aaron Boone gives him the nod out of the 'pen, we'll see what he can offer this time around in the bigs.