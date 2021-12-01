Yankees tender contract to C Gary Sanchez for 2022 season ahead of Tuesday deadline

Gary Sanchez no helmet catchers gear

With the 8:00 p.m. deadline looming for MLB teams to tender contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players for the 2022 season, here's the latest from the Yankees ...

8:47 p.m.

In a move that was expected due to the lack of big names on the catching market, the Yankees tendered a contract to Gary Sanchez for the 2022 season.

Sanchez has drawn the ire of some Yankees fans over the past few seasons, combining an all-or-nothing approach at the plate with inconsistent defense behind the plate. Over the past four seasons, Sanchez has slashed .201/.299/.444 with 85 homers in 361 games.

Additionally, the Yankees agreed to a $6.55 million contract with Gio Urshela for 2022, and a $1.75 million deal for Domingo German. Both contracts, along with Lucas Luetge's new deal, were announced by the club, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reporting the value of the contracts.

The Yankees also announced that INF Chris Gittens has been released and will sign with a team in Japan, while all other players on the roster have been tendered contracts.

7:51 p.m.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees agreed to a deal with left-hander Lucas Luetge for $905K for the 2022 season.

The veteran lefty appeared in 57 games for the Yankees in 2021, posting a 2.74 ERA over 72.1 innings of work. He recorded one save and three holds while also starting one game as an opener.