Yankees add one prospect, lose another in MLB Rule 5 Draft

A general view of Yankee Stadium from the outfield

The MLB Rule 5 Draft went down on Wednesday and the Yankees added a prospect while losing one at the end of the day.

New York went into the Houston Astros' farm system to select RHP Manny Ramirez. The Dominican Republic native missed the entire 2021 as he sat on the 'Stros 60-day Injured List.

In turn, with the 2020 minor league season canceled, Ramirez's last time on the mound was in 2019 in Low- and High-A ball. Overall, he had a 4.97 ERA over 15 games (38.0 innings) with 53 strikeouts to 48 walks.

At one point, he was on the Astros' Top 30 prospect list.

The Bombers also lost a right-handed pitcher to the Boston Red Sox. Brian Keller, a 39th round pick out of the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2016, was solid with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Keller pitched to the tune of a 2.77 ERA in 26 games (11 starts) with 65 strikeouts to 46 walks in 55.1 innings.