Yankees add four players to 40-man roster

Alexander Vizcaino works out at Yankees spring training

The Yankees added four players to their 40-man roster on Friday, protecting the players from selection in the Dec. 10 Rule 5 Draft.

Right-handed pitchers Roansy Contreras, Yoendrys Gomez and Alexander Vizcaino, along with indielder Oswald Peraza, all of whom signed as international free agents in 2016, would have been eligible to be taken in the Rule 5 Draft by any team had they not been added to the 40-man roster prior to Friday’s deadline.

Of course, all four players have been out of action since 2019 following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

Contreras, 21, had an excellent season with Single-A Charleston in 2019, leading both the Yankees organization and the South Atlantic league with 12 wins. He posted a 12-5 record with a 3.33 ERA and struck out 113 hitters over 132 1/3 innings. MLBPipeline.com ranks Contreras as the team’s No. 19 prospect.

Gomez, 21, split time in 2019 between Rookie-level Pulaski and Single-A Charleston. He went 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA, striking out 53 batters in 56 1/3 innings. Both Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com have Gomez as the organization’s No. 9 prospect.

Vizcaino, 23, appeared in three spring training games for the Yankees in 2020 and spent the season at the team’s Alternate Site. In 21 starts between Single-A Charleston and Single-A Tampa in 2019, he went 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA, with 128 strikeouts in 115 innings. Vizcaino is ranked as the team’s No. 8 Prospect by both Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com.

Peraza, 20, played at both Short-Season Staten Island and Single-A Charleston in 2019 and hit .263 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. His 23 steals were third-most among Yankees minor leaguers. Baseball America lists Peraza as the No. 6 prospect in the organization, while MLBPipeline.com slots him as the No. 4 prospect.