Yankees activate Gio Urshela off IL ahead of A's series

Gio Urshela sits on tarp after great play grey uniform

The Yankees are getting another reinforcement off the IL on Thursday, as they've activated Gio Urshela ahead of the Oakland A's series.

Urshela has been dealing with a hamstring injury took a setback, but he's finally back. It's unknown if he'll be in the starting lineup just yet, but third base should be his.

The defensive wizard went 1-for-4 with a line-drive single in his rehab game on Wednesday night for Double-A Somerset. He is slashing .274/.315/.439 with 11 homers and 41 RBI for the Yanks in 84 games this season.

Who is out of the starting lineup now that Urshela is back? It may be a combination of Rougned Odor and Andrew Velazquez, as Odor's lefty bat is something the Yanks like to have in the lineup. However, Velazquez's glove has been superb since he's joined the team and made an immediate impact.

Either way, the Yanks continue to get healthy. Corey Kluber and Gleyber Torres should be next to make it a fully-healthy Yankees team heading into the final month of the regular season.

Reliever Brody Koerner was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move for Urshela.