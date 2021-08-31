Yankees acquire RHP Jason Parker from Reds in Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson deal

Luis Cessa road uniform

The Yankees have acquired RHP Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the deal that sent Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds back in July.

Parker, 23, went 4-3 with a 4.05 ERA (80.0 IP, 63 hits, 33 walks, 91 strikeouts, 7 homers) in 19 games (18 starts) in his professional debut with Low-A Daytona this season.

The New Bern, N.C., native was selected by the Reds in the 16th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of North Carolina State.