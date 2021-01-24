Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for four prospects

Jameson Taillon backview

The Yankees have traded for Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon for four prospects, Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports first reported Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith will go to Pittsburgh in the deal.

SNY's Andy Martino had previously confirmed that the Yankees were in talks with the Pirates to acquire Taillon, and now it looks like a deal is moving forward.

Taillon has been more than serviceable since making the big leagues since 2016 — he owns a career 3.67 ERA (190 earned runs/466.0 innings), a 3.55 FIP, and a 1.247 WHIP while striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings. Taillon was rattled by injury early in his career, but tossed 191.0 innings in 2019.

Taillon and the Pirates recently agreed to a $2.25 million deal, avoiding arbitration.



The deal reunites Taillon with Gerrit Cole, who were teammates in Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.