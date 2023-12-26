Yankees acquire RHP Cody Morris from Guardians for OF Estevan Florial

The Yankees announced Tuesday they have acquired right-handed pitcher Cody Morris in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians for outfielder Estevan Florial.

Morris, 27, made six appearances in relief for Cleveland in 2023, pitching to a 6.75 ERA over eight innings allowing six runs on 10 hits (three home runs) with nine strikeouts to six walks. In 21 appearances (four starts) across Double-A and Triple-A last season, he posted a 3.23 ERA in 39.0 innings with 45 strikeouts to 27 walks.

The six-foot-four righty pitched to a 2.28 ERA in 23.2. innings over seven games (five starts) during his MLB debut season of 2022. Morris pitched two innings of hitless relief in Game 4 of the 2022 ALDS against the Yankees, with three swinging strikeouts (Jose Trevino, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo).

Morris boasts a four-pitch arsenal, using his four-seam fastball (38.4 percent in 2023) and cutter (36 percent) the bulk of the time along with a curveball (14 percent) and changeup (11.6 percent).

His fastball sits at 95.2 mph with the cutter at 88.9 mph. During his brief spell in the majors, Morris posted a 38.6 percent ground ball rate, a metric the Yanks typically value in bullpen arms.

Florial, 26, was at one time one of the top 40 prospects in baseball, but he has failed to kick on since he signed with the Yanks in 2014.

He played 19 games in the big leagues a year ago, posting a .230/.324/.312 slashline for a .635 OPS. Florial had solid numbers at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he batted .284 with a .945 OPS in 101 games with 23 doubles, 28 homers and 79 RBI while striking out 144 times to 66 walks.