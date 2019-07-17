Every single playoff contender could use Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in their rotation.

But only one will get their hands on him. Which team needs him the most?

The New York Yankees, according to ESPN's Dave Schoenfield.

The Yankees have four reliable starters right now: Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, Domingo German and CC Sabathia. But as Schoenfield writes, Paxton and German have no playoff experience and Sabathia isn't the workhorse he used to be.

Here's why Schoenfield believes the Yankees need the 2014 World Series MVP.

"No, it's not 2014 and trading for Bumgarner and expecting a similar level of October dominance isn't realistic. But do you want this guy on the mound in a big game? Of course you do. The Yankees haven't even been to a World Series since winning in 2009. This is the guy most likely to help push them over the top."

The Yankees have the best record in the American League and are trying to reach their first World Series since 2009. After watching their arch rival Boston Red Sox win another championship last season, it's time for the Yankees to respond, even if it means trading a few top prospects for a rental player.

Schoenfield also writes that the Giants should trade closer Will Smith to the Atlanta Braves and first baseman Brandon Belt to the Texas Rangers, reuniting him with All-Star designated hitter Hunter Pence.

The Giants will have plenty of options ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. It's a matter of finding the most desperate teams willing to give up good prospects for the players they have.

Yankees should acquire Madison Bumgarner from Giants, analyst writes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area