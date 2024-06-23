Yankees acquire infielder J.D. Davis in trade with Athletics

The Yankees added a right-handed bat on Sunday, acquiring former Met J.D. Davis in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

The club announced that they acquired Davis and cash considerations in exchange for infielder Jordan Groshans.

The 31-year-old Davis was designated for assignment by Oakland earlier this week after hitting just .236/.304/.366 with four home runs in 39 games.

With Giancarlo Stanton out for “at least” 10 days with a left hamstring strain, per manager Aaron Boone, Davis could give the Yankees some right-handed pop, either as a first base, third base, or designated hitter option.

In eight pro seasons, Davis has slashed .259/.341/.427 with 72 career home runs and 220 RBI. His best season came with the Mets in 2019 when he hit .307 with an .895 OPS, 22 home runs, and 57 RBI.

Groshans, meanwhile, was claimed by the Yankees off waivers from the Miami Marlins in February. The 24-year-old has spent time with in Yankees’, Marlins’, and Blue Jays’ organizations.