Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tosses 62 pitches, strikes out five in season debut

Gerrit Cole was back on the mound at Yankee Stadium for the first time this season and looked rather sharp outside of a rocky first inning.

The reigning AL Cy Young award winner – who was on a pitch count limit for his season debut -- threw 62 pitches over four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out five and walking one.

The Yankees right-hander struggled out of the gate, though, allowing a leadoff double to Gunnar Henderson and a two-out RBI double to Ryan O’Hearn in the first inning that put the Bronx Bombers in a 1-0 hole.

Cole settled in afterward with a 1-2-3 second inning and then began to look like his vintage self -- striking out five of the next seven batters he faced in the third and fourth innings, reaching as high as 97 mph with his fastball.

He started the fifth inning, but after allowing a leadoff single to Cedric Mullins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to go to the bullpen and call it a night for Cole, who looked visibly frustrated in the dugout that he was pulled from the game.

Ron Marinaccio relieved Cole and surrendered a two-run home run to Ramon Urias, which allowed Mullins to score.