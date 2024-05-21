Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for the first time since spring training

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole thinks he could return to a major league mound in June after facing hitters for the first time since spring training.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, wearing a full pinstriped uniform, threw 20 pitches to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jamai Jones before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.

Cole had thrown five bullpens sessions before the batting practice. The 33-year-old right-hander, sidelined by elbow nerve inflammation and edema, said he will have one or two more BP sessions before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

