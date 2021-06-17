Yankees ace Gerrit Cole airs frustrations with gripping baseball, tells MLB to 'talk with us'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the latest player to speak out about using foreign substances on baseballs in order to get a better grip when throwing.

Cole aired his frustrations after the Yankees' 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cole threw 104 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four batters, tied for his season low.

"It's so hard to grip the ball," Cole said. "For Pete's sake, it's part of the reason why almost every player on the field has had something, regardless if they're a pitcher or not, to help them control the ball."

Major League Baseball has instituted a crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances and will eject and suspend any player caught applying foreign substances to baseballs.

"I hope that we can apply some feel to the situation," Cole said. "I would encourage the commissioner's office to continue to talk with us, please, because we're the ones that throw the ball. They don't. And we're the experts in this situation."

Cole also said that he talked to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who is on the injured list after suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain he blamed on not being able to properly grip the ball.

"I talked to him privately and I'll keep most of the details of that private," Cole said. "I feel for the guy in that situation. We're all out there trying to compete, and he's working his tail off trying to compete for his team and it's just ... yeah, man, that's a bummer."

Cole is 8-3 with a 2.31 ERA and 117 strikeouts this season.

