Yankees ace Cole dominant in rehab appearance with RailRiders

A record crowd turned out to see New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to pitch for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on a rehab assignment against the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field on Friday night.

The 13,605 fans in attendance saw the reigning American League Cy Young winner strike out 10 in 4.1 innings as the Red Wings defeated the RailRiders, 2-1, on Erick Mejia's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Cole, who is working his way back after missing the start if the season with right elbow inflammation, was making his first rehab appearance with the RailRiders after two appearances last week with Somerset.

On June 4, Cole worked 3.1 innings on 45 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out five. In his second start last Sunday, he struck out four on 57 pitches, surrendering one run on two hits over 4.2 innings.

He allowed just two hits with the first being a single to Jack Dunn in the first inning. His fastball ranged from 93-95 mph and peaked at 97.8 mph.

Jeter Downs gave the RailRiders a 1-0 with his sixth home run of the season in the third inning off of Rochester starter Joan Adon.

Cole struck out the side in the bottom of the inning, but the Red Wings tied things up in the fourth as Dunn reached on an error and scored on a Riley Adams single.

Cole then struck out the first batter in the fifth. He made two pitches to the next hitter, but was pulled with a hard cap at 70 pitches. The 33-year-old did not allow a walk while tallying one groundout and one flyout.

Phil Bickford walked Jackson Cluff to start the bottom of the ninth. He stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Mejia's sacrifice fly then ended the game.