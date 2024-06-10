Yankees' Aaron Judge wins AL Player of the Week honors as torrid streak continues

The awards continue to roll in for Aaron Judge.

A week after taking home AL Player of the Month for May, Judge has been named AL Player of the Week for the first full week of June.

Since June 3, Judge has slashed a ridiculous .500/.630/.1.200 with three homers, seven total extra-base hits, 12 RBI, seven walks, and runs scored.

It's almost impossible to believe that Judge was hitting just .207 at the end of April. Since the start of May, Judge has slashed .398/.522/.976 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI in just 36 games.

Judge's big week helped the Yankees go 4-2, including a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins.