The Boston Red Sox just got swept by their nemesis, but hey, at least they were part of history.

The Red Sox fell 9-7 to the Yankees on Sunday night after New York slugger Aaron Judge belted a go-ahead, two run home run off Matt Barnes in the eighth inning.

468 feet for the lead.



BEAST MODE. pic.twitter.com/N31sbS6t9l



— MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2020

The blast actually was Judge's second of the game and fourth in the three-game Red Sox-Yankees series alone. What's even more impressive (unless you're a Sox fan) is that all four of Judge's homers vs. Boston gave New York the lead.

Judge also hit a go-ahead long ball against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, which means his second dinger Sunday set a Major League Baseball record.

Aaron Judge is the first player in MLB history with 5 go-ahead HR in his team's first 8 games of a season (via @EliasSports).



His 6 HR are tied for the most through 8 games in @Yankees history (Alex Rodriguez in 2007). pic.twitter.com/7ZgG5NOVbI



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 3, 2020

Oh, and Judge also has an MLB-leading six home runs in eight games, tied with Alex Rodriguez for the most in Yankees franchise history through the first eight contests of the season.

Judge has done most of his damage this season against the Red Sox' inept pitching staff, using Ryan Weber, Zack Godley, Matt Hall and Barnes as launching pads during his historic start.

If Sox fans want a silver lining, at least Boston actually had a couple leads before Judge intervened. That's been a rare occurrence during the Red Sox' 3-7 start, which has them in the American League basement with one sixth of their season gone by.

Yankees' Aaron Judge set an MLB record during huge series vs. Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston