Yankees' Aaron Judge receiving Barry Bonds treatment, Rhys Hoskins believes

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time.

The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins joined KNBR 680's Marty Lurie on "Talkin' Baseball" prior to Saturday's game between the Phillies and Giants, and discussed the incredible gravity that both Judge and National League home run leader and Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber (36 home runs) command as two of the league's best home run hitters, reminiscent of MLB's home run king, Barry Bonds.

"Those guys step in the box, everybody in the ballpark knows who they are, everybody in the ballpark's on the edge of their seat waiting for the loud crack of the bat," Hoskins said of Schwarber and Judge. "What both of them are doing, but specifically Judge, (he) seems to be getting a little bit of the Bonds treatment, at least as of late. I think he hit (his 50th home run) earlier this week. Earlier in the game, I think he had been intentionally walked twice and unintentionally walked another time."

"First pitch of a really competitive at-bat he got in that game and he was able to hit a homer. To me, that's pretty Bonds-ian, right? To see one pitch every one or two games and not miss it. That's how you hit homers in bunches and they're doing that this year."

Oddly enough, both Judge (Linden) and Hoskins (Sacramento) grew up in Northern California and likely watched plenty of Bonds as kids.

The Yankees have 29 games remaining this season and Judge sits just eight home runs away from reaching 60, a milestone that has not been achieved since Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa (64) and Bonds (73) reached and surpassed the mark in 2001.

Hoskins and the rest of the baseball world certainly will have their eyes on the Yankees' slugger throughout the season's final weeks.

