Yankees' Aaron Judge ranks fourth among MLB Network's top-10 RFs

Aaron Judge celebrates with Gleyber Torres

MLB Network ranked Aaron Judge fourth Wednesday on a top-10 list of the best RFs in baseball. Entering the 2020 season, Judge notched a No. 3 ranking.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts earned a top spot for a second straight year after doing so going into the 2020 campaign. A pair of rising NL East stars, the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto and Atlanta Braves' Acuña Jr., respectively followed Betts in second and third.

These annual rankings by position are based on past player performance, offensive/defensive metrics, advanced data/traditional statistics and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

Judge, who turns 29 on April 26, battled injuries again as a fourth-full-year pro during the shortened 2020 regular season. In August and September, he twice strained his right calf, leading to a pair of stints on the 10-day injured list.

Through 28 regular-season games, Judge slashed .257/.336/.554 with nine home runs and 22 RBI. During the postseason, a seven-game sample size, Judge slashed .133/.229/.433 while drawing four walks, belting three home runs and recording five RBI.

A two-time All-Star selection from 2017-18, Judge's last healthy season was his first. As a rookie with the Yankees in 2017, he slashed .284/.422/.627 with 52 home runs and 114 RBI through 155 regular-season games.