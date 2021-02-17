Yankees' Aaron Judge ranked No. 21 on MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates vs Seattle Mariners

MLB Network is making their way through their Top 100 Players Right Now rankings, and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just barely missed landing in the Top 20.

Judge came in at No. 21 on this year’s list, a slight drop-off from his No. 16 ranking last year.

The 28-year-old’s numbers were slightly down in 2020, as he slashed .257/.336/.554, but it was the injury bug that once again reared its ugly head, as played just 28 games while dealing with rib and calf injuries at different times over the course of the season.

Still, Judge is one of the league’s most powerful sluggers, even when he’s not fully healthy. Judge launched nine home runs in just 101 official at-bats last season, and has averaged one home run every 12.75 at-bats.

Judge joins fellow Yankees Luke Voit (No. 41), Gleyber Torres (No. 64), Gio Urshela (No. 78), and Giancarlo Stanton (No. 97) on the list, with the Top 20 still to be revealed.

Ace Gerrit Cole and perennial MVP candidate DJ LeMahieu will undoubtedly be among the Top 20, but just how high up on the list will they land?