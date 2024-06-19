Yankees' Aaron Judge not in Wednesday's starting lineup, considered day-to-day

Aaron Judge is not in the Yankees starting lineup on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone said before the game, following his hit-by-pitch on the hand on Tuesday that forced him to leave the game.

Boone told reporters that while Judge's hand is still sore (but feeling better), he did take some swings in the cage and that his outfielder will "hopefully" be back for Thursday's series finale, although he is considered day-to-day.

After Wednesday's game, Judge eased concerns by saying his X-ray and CT scan results came back negative and that he'll be good to go.

Boone has yet to announce his starting lineup as New York looks to take the second game of its three-game set with Baltimore at Yankee Stadium and Gerrit Cole making his long-awaited season debut.