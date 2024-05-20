Yankees' Aaron Judge named American League Player of the Week thanks to stellar week at the plate

The Yankees are rolling right now, having won seven in a row and eight of their last 10 to now own an AL-best 33 wins, and the Captain has been a huge part of their recent success.

Outfielder Aaron Judge was named AL Player of the Week on Monday, thanks to an extra-base bonanza over the last seven days. Judge hit at a .500 clip while blasting three homers to go along with five doubles.

Judge got off to a bit of a slow start this season, hitting .197 through May 2, but he’s turned things around in a big way as of late, and is now third in the American League with 13 home runs while hitting .266.

Judge and the Yankees are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, and they welcome the Seattle Mariners to town for a four-game set starting on Monday night.