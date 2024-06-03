Yankees' Aaron Judge, Luis Gil earn American League honors for month of May

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and starting pitcher Luis Gil were both dominant in their own ways during the month of May, and now they have the hardware to prove it.

On Monday morning, Judge was named AL Player of the Month, and Gil took home both AL Rookie and Pitcher of the Month.

Judge went on an absolute tear at the plate in May, slashing 361/.479/.918, with 14 home runs and 27 RBI. Judge was an extra-base machine, recording a franchise-record 25 extra-base hits in the month, surpassing a record previously held by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

May 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As for Gil, it’s impossible to say enough about what the young right-hander has done for the rotation. Celebrating his 26th birthday on Monday, Gil has been a gift for the Bombers, particularly in May when he pitched to a 0.70 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks over 38.2 innings (six starts).

With Gerrit Cole still yet to pitch this regular season (though he begins a rehab assignment this Tuesday), it’s been Gil who has stepped up and been an ace for the Yankees this season, posting a 1.99 ERA and 0.947 WHIP across his 11 starts.