Yankees’ Aaron Judge leaves Tuesday’s game after being hit by pitch

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge exited Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles early after being hit in the hand by a pitch.

In the third inning, Orioles starter Albert Suarez threw a 94 mph pitch that cut inside and seemed to hit Judge in the knuckle area of his pinky on his left hand.

Judge grimaced heading to first and ran the bases, eventually scoring.

Judge played centerfield in the top of the fourth but when his turn in the order came up, Trent Grisham pinch-hit for the Yankee Captain.

The former AL MVP left after going 1-for-1 with a run and the HBP.

This story is still developing....